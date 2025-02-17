Mayawati raises concern over ‘foreign interference’ in Indian elections

LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday raised concerns over alleged foreign interference in Indian elections, citing reports that USD 21million was allegedly sent by a US agency on the pretext of increasing voter participation. The BSP chief also said the “overwhelming dominance of the BJP and AAP under government protection” made conditions unfavourable for her party in the Delhi elections. (File Photo)

“The news from America is quite shocking as a massive amount of USD 21million has reportedly been provided in the name of increasing voter participation in India. The people of the country must remain cautious and question whether this is an interference in free and fair elections, and if so, who has been benefiting from it,” she said in a press statement.

Her reaction came after the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by billionaire Elon Musk announced a series of expenditure cuts, including USD 21million allocated for “voter turnout in India.” In a post on X, the DOGE on Saturday announced cancelling many programmes costing hundreds of millions of taxpayers’ dollars.

The department said, “US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all (of) which have been cancelled...” The list included USD 486million in grants to the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening including USD 21million for “voter turnout in India.”

The BSP chief also said the “overwhelming dominance of the BJP and AAP under government protection” made conditions unfavourable for her party in the Delhi elections.

“BSP members fought with full strength in the Delhi elections, just like they did in Haryana. However, due to the strong political maneuvering and deceptive promises of the opposing parties, as well as the overwhelming dominance of BJP and AAP under government protection, BSP could not achieve the expected results,” she said.

Despite the disappointing results in the Delhi polls, where her party could not win a single seat, Mayawati urged BSP workers not to feel discouraged and remain committed to their cause, emphasising the party’s ideological foundation and historical successes.

“The BSP has worked extensively for the dignity, self-respect, and economic liberation of the Bahujan community. Due to this, caste-based, capitalist, and communal forces have continuously conspired against the BSP and its leadership, using every possible tactic, ”she claimed.