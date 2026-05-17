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Mayawati seeks relief for Uttar Pradesh storm victims, criticises fuel price hike

BSP chief attacks Centre and UP government over inflation and disaster response, seeks to rebuild wider social coalition around livelihood distress and rural hardship

Published on: May 17, 2026 06:22 am IST
By Rohit Kumar Singh, Lucknow
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Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Saturday attempted to reposition her party at the centre of Uttar Pradesh’s emerging economic and welfare debate by focusing on the recent storm devastation, rising fuel prices and growing household distress, in what political observers see as a calibrated intervention ahead of the 2027 state assembly polls.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has argued that the rise in petroleum prices and essential commodities is directly affecting household budgets (FILE PHOTO)

In a statement posted on X, the four-time former chief minister mounted a twin attack on both the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre, urging immediate relief for families affected by the recent deadly storms while simultaneously criticising the increase in petrol and diesel prices that she said would deepen the burden on poor families, labourers, farmers and the middle class.

Mayawati said the state government should extend “full generosity” towards families devastated by large-scale loss of life and property so they could rebuild their shattered lives and regain economic stability. Her remarks came amid widespread destruction caused by powerful storms across several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP chief argued that the rise in petroleum prices and essential commodities was making everyday life increasingly difficult and directly affecting household budgets, agricultural economics and the survival capacity of lower-income families.

Analysts also point out that Mayawati deliberately clubbed inflation concerns with recent storm-related devastation to project a wider picture of economic insecurity confronting ordinary citizens.

Unlike the aggressive and personality-driven attacks that dominate much of contemporary opposition politics, Mayawati’s statement retained the BSP’s traditional governance-oriented tone focused on administrative accountability, welfare delivery and economic stability.

The timing of the intervention is also politically relevant as the BSP seeks to regain visibility in an increasingly bipolar political landscape in Uttar Pradesh dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party. Over recent months, Mayawati has consistently used social media interventions to comment on inflation, caste tensions, reservation issues, crime and governance failures rather than adopting a high-decibel campaign posture.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rohit Kumar Singh

Rohit K Singh is a Principal Correspondent. He writes on crime, police and social issues

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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mayawati seeks relief for Uttar Pradesh storm victims, criticises fuel price hike
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mayawati seeks relief for Uttar Pradesh storm victims, criticises fuel price hike
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