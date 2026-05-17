Mayawati seeks relief for Uttar Pradesh storm victims, criticises fuel price hike

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Saturday attempted to reposition her party at the centre of Uttar Pradesh’s emerging economic and welfare debate by focusing on the recent storm devastation, rising fuel prices and growing household distress, in what political observers see as a calibrated intervention ahead of the 2027 state assembly polls.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has argued that the rise in petroleum prices and essential commodities is directly affecting household budgets (FILE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a statement posted on X, the four-time former chief minister mounted a twin attack on both the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre, urging immediate relief for families affected by the recent deadly storms while simultaneously criticising the increase in petrol and diesel prices that she said would deepen the burden on poor families, labourers, farmers and the middle class.

Mayawati said the state government should extend “full generosity” towards families devastated by large-scale loss of life and property so they could rebuild their shattered lives and regain economic stability. Her remarks came amid widespread destruction caused by powerful storms across several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP chief argued that the rise in petroleum prices and essential commodities was making everyday life increasingly difficult and directly affecting household budgets, agricultural economics and the survival capacity of lower-income families.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She warned that repeated increases in petrol and diesel prices would have a cascading impact on transport costs, food prices and farming expenditure, particularly in a state like Uttar Pradesh where agriculture, informal labour and migration-driven incomes remain deeply interconnected with fuel-dependent economic activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She warned that repeated increases in petrol and diesel prices would have a cascading impact on transport costs, food prices and farming expenditure, particularly in a state like Uttar Pradesh where agriculture, informal labour and migration-driven incomes remain deeply interconnected with fuel-dependent economic activity. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Political analysts say Mayawati’s intervention is significant because it revives the BSP’s older welfare-governance framework at a time when economic anxiety is steadily becoming a central political issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Political analysts say Mayawati’s intervention is significant because it revives the BSP’s older welfare-governance framework at a time when economic anxiety is steadily becoming a central political issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} By specifically referring to poor families, labourers, farmers and the middle class, Mayawati appeared to be crafting a broader social and economic narrative that extends beyond the BSP’s traditional Dalit support base. Observers believe the messaging was aimed at reconnecting with economically vulnerable backward communities, lower middle-class voters and sections of rural society experiencing financial stress amid rising living costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By specifically referring to poor families, labourers, farmers and the middle class, Mayawati appeared to be crafting a broader social and economic narrative that extends beyond the BSP’s traditional Dalit support base. Observers believe the messaging was aimed at reconnecting with economically vulnerable backward communities, lower middle-class voters and sections of rural society experiencing financial stress amid rising living costs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Analysts also point out that Mayawati deliberately clubbed inflation concerns with recent storm-related devastation to project a wider picture of economic insecurity confronting ordinary citizens.

Unlike the aggressive and personality-driven attacks that dominate much of contemporary opposition politics, Mayawati’s statement retained the BSP’s traditional governance-oriented tone focused on administrative accountability, welfare delivery and economic stability.

The timing of the intervention is also politically relevant as the BSP seeks to regain visibility in an increasingly bipolar political landscape in Uttar Pradesh dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party. Over recent months, Mayawati has consistently used social media interventions to comment on inflation, caste tensions, reservation issues, crime and governance failures rather than adopting a high-decibel campaign posture.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rohit Kumar Singh Rohit K Singh is a Principal Correspondent. He writes on crime, police and social issues

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON