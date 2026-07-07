Mayawati seeks thorough probe into donation row at Ram temple, Badrinath Dham

Mayawati, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, on Tuesday demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya’s Ram temple and Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

In a post on X, she said, “The SIT should collect evidence from senior leaders of the SP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party, etc, who are claiming that a large sum of money has been stolen and embezzled from the offerings made at the Shri Ram Temple.”

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“After Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the issue of embezzlement of offerings at the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand is now making headlines. The chief managers of these two renowned religious sites must also be thoroughly investigated. Otherwise, under their guise, other chief managers appointed in their place may also misuse the funds,” the BSP chief added.

“There is a common discussion that any irregularities at the lower levels are either due to the collusion of the chief managers or due to their negligence. Therefore, a thorough investigation of this matter is now crucial. The government and the SIT must pay special attention to this matter,” Mayawati said.

“The senior leaders of the SP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party, etc., who are claiming that a large sum of money has been stolen and embezzled from the offerings made at the Shri Ram Temple should provide concrete evidence to ensure that no one involved in the theft or embezzlement can escape. Otherwise, under its guise, it will be considered mere politics that is not devotion,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The BSP chief alleged that it is in common discussion that these parties, bypassing issues of public interest, now want to contest the elections on the issue of the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ram temple in Ayodhya. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BSP chief alleged that it is in common discussion that these parties, bypassing issues of public interest, now want to contest the elections on the issue of the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ram temple in Ayodhya. {{/usCountry}}

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Amid the Ram temple donation row, anomalies were alleged in the handling of pilgrims’ offerings at Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand. The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has set up a four-member panel to probe the allegations.