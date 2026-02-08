Mayawati targets BJP govts, alleges discontent across social groups

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led governments, asserting that a vast majority of people across communities are unhappy and insecure under the present dispensation, with benefits of governance flowing only to a limited section of society. Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati at a party meeting in Lucknow on Saturday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

In a detailed press statement issued after a high-level organisational meeting of the BSP’s Uttar Pradesh unit in Lucknow, Mayawati said rising public dissatisfaction is cutting across social groups, and is particularly evident among the Brahmin community, which she claimed feels increasingly neglected, insecure and disrespected.

The four-time former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asserted that her party has historically ensured dignity, representation and security to all sections — including Brahmins, Dalits and backward classes — while maintaining social harmony. She claimed that no other party or government has matched the BSP’s record of delivering justice and safety to marginalized and weaker communities.

She maintained that during BSP governments in Uttar Pradesh, constitutional guarantees relating to life, property and religious freedom were implemented in both letter and spirit.

She accused rival parties of practising divisive politics rooted in casteism, communalism, crony capitalism and anti-poor policies. According to her, Dalits, backward classes and minorities continue to suffer the consequences of such politics, particularly due to earlier opposition to reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs and attempts to dilute affirmative action, which have adversely impacted employment opportunities and promotions.

Mayawati also expressed concern over what she described as growing social polarisation, alleging that recent policies have aggravated divisions instead of strengthening social cohesion.

On the economic front, she flagged ‘rising job insecurity’, claiming that increasing dependence on contractual and outsourcing arrangements has led to exploitation and has weakened essential public services such as education and healthcare.

Referring to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP chief cautioned against any lapses that could disenfranchise voters.

She stressed that all eligible citizens — especially the poor, labourers, daily wage earners, women and other marginalized groups — must be included in voter lists without harassment, and called for clear instructions to officials to ensure transparency and cooperation.

She also voiced concern over repeated disruptions in Parliament. She said both the ruling party and the opposition must respect parliamentary norms and allow fact-based debate so that the public can judge policies on their merits.

She said the state-level meeting was convened to energise the party organisation ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, assess preparedness at the state, zonal, district and assembly levels, and issue clear political and organisational directives.

Noting that party activities had slowed in recent months due to the electoral roll revision exercise, she said special measures would now be taken to complete pending organisational work.

She emphasised that Uttar Pradesh needs inclusive development focused on roads, electricity, water supply, traffic management, education, healthcare and employment.