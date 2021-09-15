Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mayawati targets UP govt over potholed roads in state

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced a new gaddha-mukt sadak campaign from Wednesday. Gaddha mukt sadak abhiyaan (pothole-free roads) was one of the key promises of the BJP government.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh over the potholed roads even as deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced a new gaddha-mukt sadak campaign from Wednesday.

“We have decided to roll out a campaign to repair the roads across the state,” Maurya said adding that quality of construction of roads has vastly improved in the state.

“It is difficult to decipher if there are potholes on roads or roads on potholes,” Mayawati tweeted on Wednesday, adding that like the law-and-order machinery, the road network too is in a mess in the state.

“Several accidents have happened due to these potholed roads. Newspaper reports are full of reports of people dying in accidents caused while driving on these potholed roads. This is most sad and proof of government’s failure,” Mayawati tweeted.

