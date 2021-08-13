'Medal of Excellence' for UP cop who got infant's rapist convicted in 34 days

Police inspector Neeta Rani, who probed the sensational rape case of a one-and-half-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras and the accused convicted in just 34 days, has been awarded the Union Home Minister's 'Medal for Excellence in Investigation' in 2021, officials said on Friday.

Rani, posted as the in-charge of the Chandpa police station in Hathras in western UP, is one of the 10 police officials from the state and only 152 from across the country who have been named for Centre's honour this year, they said.

She also happens to be the first woman to be appointed as in-charge of any police station in Hathras, according to local officials.

Rani was appointed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chandpa in Janaury this year, after the infamous episode of a 19-year-old Dalit girl's gang-rape in the region and eventual death due to injuries in September 2020.

The episode had led to severe criticism of law and order situation in UP and rolling of heads, including then SP of Hathras, Vikrant Vir.

"A rape case was reported to the Chandpa police station on January 2 this year. The victim was a one-and-half-year-old girl. The accused belonged to the same village as the girl," a Hathras police spokesperson said.

Considering the sensitivity of the case, an FIR was immediately lodged under IPC section 376 (rape) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the spokesperson said.

"Inspector Rani took up the investigation and the scientific evidence in the case was collected carefully with the help of forensic department. The charge sheet was filed with the local court in just 11 days," the official said.

In light of the effective arguments and solid evidence against the accused, the court ordered imprisonment for life for the convict and also slapped a ₹1-lakh fine on him, the official said, adding all legal proceedings were concluded in just 34 days.

Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal said the Union Home Ministry's honour to the inspector will definitely work as a morale booster for the entire force.

"I had appointed her the SHO of Chandpa in January only. In handling this particular case, she showed extreme sensitivity and as a result the case reached its logical conclusion in a short time," Jaiswal told PTI.

"She has been very good at work and 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' just proves that. Only 150 police officials, many of whom at senior ranks in central agencies, have got this. So it is a matter of pride for us," he added.