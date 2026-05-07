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Meerut bribery case: CBI arrests CGST superintendent, computer operator

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Rohit Pal, proprietor of RP Wedding Studio, who alleged that officials in the CGST Range-I office in Meerut sought illegal gratification for revoking a show-cause notice related to his GST registration matter, senior officials said in a press note.

Published on: May 07, 2026 08:17 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a superintendent posted in the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department in Meerut and a computer operator attached to his office for allegedly demanding and accepting a 6,000 bribe to process a GST revocation matter linked to a local business establishment, officials said.

CBI officials said further investigation into the bribery allegations and the possible role of other officials is underway. (For representation)

The accused were identified as Sanjay Meena, superintendent at the CGST office, Range-I, Meerut, and Yash Sharma.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Rohit Pal, proprietor of RP Wedding Studio, who alleged that officials in the CGST Range-I office in Meerut sought illegal gratification for revoking a show-cause notice related to his GST registration matter, senior officials said in a press note.

In his complaint submitted to the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Ghaziabad, Pal stated that superintendent Sanjay Meena had issued a show-cause notice on March 30, 2026, regarding his revocation application dated March 14. He claimed that all required documents were uploaded on April 7 and that he repeatedly visited the CGST office for disposal of the matter. During these visits, he alleged, computer operator Yash Sharma demanded 6,000 to settle the case and facilitate revocation of the notice.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Meerut bribery case: CBI arrests CGST superintendent, computer operator
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Meerut bribery case: CBI arrests CGST superintendent, computer operator
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