Meerut Murder Case: 69 days later, 1,000-page chargesheet names victim’s wife, lover, cites 34 witnesses

Sixty-nine days after former merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput was found brutally murdered and dismembered inside a rented house, Meerut police on Monday filed a nearly 1,000-page chargesheet in court, laying bare a chilling murder plot involving his wife and her lover. The chargesheet names 34 witnesses—from family members and hotel staff to police personnel—whose testimonies piece together the gruesome chain of events that followed Saurabh's return from London.

In a striking twist, Muskan’s parents—Kavita and Pramod Rastogi—gave statements holding their own daughter responsible for the crime. Their testimonies have been included in the chargesheet and are expected to strengthen the prosecution’s case.

The chargesheet, submitted in the court of Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division) Anuj Kumar Thakur by inspector Ramakant Pachauri, names Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla as the prime accused. They have been charged under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238(A) (destruction of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, Saurabh Rajput, a resident of Indiranagar, arrived in Meerut on February 24 after a stint overseas. Less than 10 days later, he was killed in a pre-planned attack allegedly carried out by his wife and her lover. On the night of March 3, he was stabbed in the chest. His body was then dragged into a bathroom and dismembered.

The accused reportedly stuffed the remains into a blue plastic drum, covering them with a mixture of cement and dust to suppress the stench and conceal the evidence. The chargesheet reveals that Sahil decapitated Saurabh and carried his severed head in a bag, while the rest of the remains were sealed in the drum.

After the murder, Muskan and Sahil fled Meerut and travelled to Himachal Pradesh. Police traced their movements through Shimla, Manali, and Kasol. On March 11, just days after the murder, Muskan was seen celebrating Sahil’s birthday in Manali. The chargesheet includes statements from hotel staff who served the couple during their stay, offering key leads that helped track the duo.

The crime came to light on March 18 when police discovered the blue drum containing the dismembered remains. A day later, both accused were arrested and have remained in custody since then. The investigation team collected forensic samples, digital evidence, and personal statements from 34 individuals, including a taxi driver, a chemist, a landlord, and hotel employees.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ayush Vikram Singh, who reviewed the chargesheet, confirmed that the evidence includes forensic reports, witness statements, and digital records—all of which contribute to the case’s legal strength.

Police clarified that the motive behind the murder was rooted in an extramarital affair between Muskan and Sahil. They dismissed speculation of occult involvement and maintained that the crime was methodically planned and executed.

In a recent development, Muskan, who remains in judicial custody, has been confirmed pregnant. A gynaecological examination conducted by a doctor from the district hospital established her pregnancy. The report has been submitted to the court, adding a new dimension to the unfolding trial.

Saurabh and Muskan were married in 2016 after a period of courtship. The marriage, reportedly opposed by both families, led to the birth of a daughter in 2019. However, financial strain and growing domestic tension created a rift. Police said Saurabh had a fallout with his family and began living separately in Indiranagar.

During this period, Muskan grew closer to Sahil. In 2021, Saurabh filed for divorce, though the case was withdrawn for the sake of their daughter. Despite efforts to reconcile, their relationship remained troubled.