Meerut: Two female content creators booked for adding fuel to ‘drone thief’ fire

Two women claiming to be social media influencers have been booked for allegedly spreading rumours about the capture of a “drone thief” in Meerut. The duo created a video that went viral on Instagram, triggering confusion and fear among residents, police said on Wednesday. The complaint was lodged at Brahmpuri police station. (For representation)

According to the police, the claims made in the video were entirely false and aimed at creating panic. Taking cognisance of the video, Brahmpuri police promptly registered a case and arrested the two women. They were identified as Laya and Meenakshi. Police said Laya runs a beauty parlour and is also an MSc student residing in Rasheed Nagar, while Meenakshi claims to be a short film actress residing in Saraswati Lok. Both were released on bail from the police station after initial questioning.

The video, uploaded around 3am on August 5 on Instagram, featured Laya claiming that a suspected drone thief had been caught.

Laya’s Instagram account has over 74,000 followers and she is known for posting lifestyle and local content. Meenakshi, on the other hand, has 1,530 followers.

According to the police, the duo used their social media reach to mislead the public for attention and engagement.

The complaint was lodged at Brahmpuri police station by Ganeshpuri police outpost incharge Himanshu Bhardwaj. As per the FIR, the viral video caused a flutter and disrupted peace in the area. The police registered a case under Section 353(1) (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66D of the IT Act. A notice was issued to Laya, the daughter of Mohammad Yaseen.

Later, the police added charges under Section 351 of the BNS, which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison for intentionally spreading fear or panic.

However, Laya’s family members said she did nothing wrong. They termed the accusations baseless.

The police have initiated the process of blocking the viral video. Officials also confirmed that social media profiles of several other individuals are being scrutinised.

So far, Meerut police have filed 26 FIRs related to drone rumours and arrested over 35 people. Authorities are now keeping a close watch on those using social media irresponsibly.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tada clarified that no incident of drone flying in the area has been confirmed so far.

Over the past few weeks, rumours of mysterious drones flying over residential areas in western UP, including Meerut, have led to widespread fear. While the police have found no solid evidence of drone activity, a spate of social media videos and voice messages have intensified public anxiety.