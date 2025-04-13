Meerut youth dies as 13-yr-old accidentally fires gun while watching cricket

An 18-year-old pharmaceutical student, Mohammad Kaif, was allegedly shot dead by a 13-year-old boy while watching an IPL cricket match at a neighbour’s house in Meerut on Saturday. The incident occurred when the young boy, playing with his grandfather’s licensed firearm, accidentally pulled the trigger, fatally wounding Kaif. Superintendent of police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra confirmed that the incident was accidental. (Sourced)

Kaif, a resident of Khajuri village, was at his neighbour’s home, watching the IPL match. The neighbours had left for a wedding, leaving the teenager alone. During the match, the 13-year-old boy retrieved the firearm from his grandfather’s collection and, while handling the weapon, aimed it at Kaif and fired. The bullet struck Kaif in his temple, and he died instantly.

Upon hearing the gunshot, villagers rushed to the scene. They found the teenager unconscious outside the house, and Kaif’s body was discovered inside with a gunshot wound. A large crowd gathered, and the police were quickly alerted. Authorities, including a forensic team, began their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Superintendent of police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra confirmed that the incident was accidental. The preliminary investigation suggested that the two teenagers had been playing with the gun when the shot was fired. Mishra stated that the boy was under interrogation, and further inquiries are ongoing.

The police sealed the room where the shooting occurred and seized the licensed firearm from the grandfather’s collection. Kaif’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Based on the family’s complaint, a formal report was filed, and further legal action is expected.

The licensed firearm belongs to the 13-year-old’s grandfather, and local authorities have expressed concern over the safety practices surrounding firearms.

The SP also noted that a report has been initiated to seek the cancellation of the grandfather’s gun license. “Such firearms should not be kept within children’s reach as they can lead to tragic incidents at any time,” he said.

Mohammad Kaif was the youngest of five siblings. He was studying for a D-Pharma course in Shaulda village, Kithaur. Kaif was an all-rounder and a passionate cricket player, often travelling to neighbouring villages and towns to participate in matches.

His parents, Naeem and Jalees, along with his siblings Shahbaz, Salman, Farha, and Saniya, were left inconsolable after receiving the news. The teenager’s family, upon learning of the incident, left a wedding ceremony amid the celebrations and rushed back to their village.