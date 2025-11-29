Meetings of UP legislature committees: Move for online presence of senior officers raises eyebrows

The state government’s move to allow senior bureaucrats to virtually join the meetings of various committees of the Uttar Pradesh legislature (through video conferencing) has stirred a controversy of sorts. This move has evoked strong reactions from several legislators, including those from the ruling party and the Opposition, with some even demanding its reconsideration. The meeting of the state legislature’s committees are held in designated rooms of Vidhan Bhavan. (FILE)

“The chief minister has, in principle, approved the physical presence of an officer of special secretary rank for coordination purposes and the online presence of departmental additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries through video conferencing at the meeting of the state legislature’s committees held at the designated rooms of Vidhan Bhavan. So, keeping in view the chief minister’s approval, I have been asked to request for appropriate necessary action,” said principal secretary, parliamentary affairs department, JP Singh-II in his letter dated November 17, 2025.

Though most officers remained tightlipped, some of them confirmed the move and said the same would require changes in the rules of procedure of the legislature.

“Bureaucracy has developed a feeling of disrespect for the legislature and this is the reason the officers have tried to find excuses for staying away from the meeting of the state legislature’s committees. This is a ploy to cripple the state legislature’s committees,” said BJP MLC Devendra Pratap Singh, who has sent his letter opposing the move to the Vidhan Parishad chairman with a copy to CM Yogi Adityanath and Vidhan Sabha speaker Satish Mahana.

Those aware of the development said as of now no additional chief secretary, principal secretary or secretary has requested the committees for online presence. All the officers are regularly attending the meetings of the committees, being the extension of the legislature, even after the move. The committees are fully empowered to summon the officers to know their viewpoint on the issue and the parliamentary affairs department’s letter thus has no meaning.

“These committees of the legislature are like a mini Vidhan Sabha. The chairmen of the committees are authorised to summon the officers. By not turning up at the meetings of the committees, the officers will invite proceedings for contempt. The three pillars of democracy the executive, the legislature and judiciary should not make any attempt to intrude into the domain of the other or else this may weaken the democracy,” said leader of opposition in the Vidhan Sabha and senior SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey, who has also served as the speaker of the UP assembly earlier. Pandey said such an order is unconstitutional and should be withdrawn.

Another leader aware of the development said the Vidhan Sabha has 17 committees and every committee holds about two or more meetings every month. Senior officers are called to be present at the meetings to seek clarifications and take a decision instead of keeping the issues pending, said the leader.

UP Vidhan Parishad speaker Kunwar Manvendra Singh said he was not aware of the letter. He said he would say anything only when the letter is put up before him on file. Vidhan Sabha speaker Satish Mahana, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna and other senior ministers were not available for comment. A senior functionary on condition of anonymity said the Constitution provides that the executive is responsible to the legislature and any such move may lead to confrontation between the executive and the legislature.