Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mega drive in U.P. for booster shot today

Mega drive in U.P. for booster shot today

lucknow news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 11:24 PM IST
A mega vaccination drive will be conducted at all government vaccination centres including medical institutes, district hospitals and community and primary health centres on Sunday to administer precaution doses of Covid vaccine
Apart from precaution doses, first and second dose of the vaccine will also be administered. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Aiming to boost the off-take of precaution doses of Covid vaccine, a mega vaccination drive will be conducted in the state on Sunday.

“The mega vaccination drive will be conducted at all government vaccination centres including medical institutes, district hospitals and community and primary health centres,” said chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Manoj Agrawal.

The 52 urban primary health centres would also conduct the vaccination drive and a total of 95 vaccination centres would work with a target of 60,000 during the day, said Dr MK Singh, in charge, vaccination, in Lucknow.

Apart from precaution doses, first and second dose of the vaccine will also be administered.

Gurudwara Naka Hindola, Sindhi Gurudwara, Anganwadi centre in Sanjay Nagar, St. Ann’s Day school and several other places have been made working Covid vaccination centres for the mega drive.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh will soon cross the milestone of administering one-crore precaution doses in the ongoing special 75-day ‘Amrit Dose’ campaign. Nearly 92 lakh people in the state have already taken the booster dose.

RELATED STORIES

Committed to providing additional protection to the people against the virus, Uttar Pradesh began administering booster shots (precaution dose) from January 10. On July 15, the state launched a special 75-day special drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at public vaccination centres free of cost, said a state government press statement on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh has so far administered over 35.17 crore vaccine doses, of which about 17,63,04,762 are first doses. As many as 16,62,43,360 individuals are fully-vaccinated in the state. Besides, over 2,70,77,099 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-17 years and over 1,58,17,228 to children in the age group of 12-14 years.

It may be recalled that the Uttar Pradesh government has set a target to provide the precaution dose to at least 13 crore eligible people during the 75-day special drive, till September 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP