Mega drive in U.P. for booster shot today

LUCKNOW: Aiming to boost the off-take of precaution doses of Covid vaccine, a mega vaccination drive will be conducted in the state on Sunday.

“The mega vaccination drive will be conducted at all government vaccination centres including medical institutes, district hospitals and community and primary health centres,” said chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Manoj Agrawal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 52 urban primary health centres would also conduct the vaccination drive and a total of 95 vaccination centres would work with a target of 60,000 during the day, said Dr MK Singh, in charge, vaccination, in Lucknow.

Apart from precaution doses, first and second dose of the vaccine will also be administered.

Gurudwara Naka Hindola, Sindhi Gurudwara, Anganwadi centre in Sanjay Nagar, St. Ann’s Day school and several other places have been made working Covid vaccination centres for the mega drive.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh will soon cross the milestone of administering one-crore precaution doses in the ongoing special 75-day ‘Amrit Dose’ campaign. Nearly 92 lakh people in the state have already taken the booster dose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Committed to providing additional protection to the people against the virus, Uttar Pradesh began administering booster shots (precaution dose) from January 10. On July 15, the state launched a special 75-day special drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at public vaccination centres free of cost, said a state government press statement on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh has so far administered over 35.17 crore vaccine doses, of which about 17,63,04,762 are first doses. As many as 16,62,43,360 individuals are fully-vaccinated in the state. Besides, over 2,70,77,099 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-17 years and over 1,58,17,228 to children in the age group of 12-14 years.

It may be recalled that the Uttar Pradesh government has set a target to provide the precaution dose to at least 13 crore eligible people during the 75-day special drive, till September 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}