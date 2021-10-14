Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Men on 2 bikes open fire at Ayodhya’s Durga Puja pandal; 1 killed, 2 injured
lucknow news

Men on 2 bikes open fire at Ayodhya’s Durga Puja pandal; 1 killed, 2 injured

Ayodhya SSP Shailesh Pandey said one suspect has been taken into custody for firing at the Durga Puja pandal and four teams have been constituted to solve the crime.
The shooting took place at a Durga Puja pandal in Ayodhya, the district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey said. (Getty Images)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 01:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Lucknow: One man was killed and two girls sustained pellets injuries when a group of armed men opened fire at a Durga Puja pandal in Ayodhya late on Wednesday night, said Ayodhya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey.

Pandey said the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the town’s Kotwali police station.

The SSP told reporters that some people came on two motorcycles and opened fire in which one person identified as Manjeet Yadav was killed. He said two minors sitting near by were injured in the firing. He said the young girls are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The SSP said the police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the shooting.

He said the assailants left behind their vehicle which has been seized and one suspect was taken into custody.

Four teams have been set up to work out the incident at the earliest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP assembly to elect deputy speaker on October 18

UP power engineers suspend stir till Oct 19

Special poster cover on Malihabadi Dussehri mangoes released

Salary hike for 215 employees of Hussainabad Trust
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP