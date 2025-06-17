Mercury lets up as pre-monsoon showers bring respite to UP

Even as the onset of southwest monsoon was yet to begin in the state, conditions were favourable for it to advance into parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh in the next two to three days, the weather department said on Monday. It issued a heavy rain warning for East UP. Strong winds were followed by a rain spell in Prayagraj on Monday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

While the rain deficit for the state was pegged at negative 46%, pre-monsoon rainfall activities remained normal in the state over the last 24 hours. Light to moderate rain with scattered thunderstorms was recorded at several places in western Uttar Pradesh and some in eastern parts as well, weathermen added.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was also observed at some places. On the day, Bareilly received the highest rainfall of 149.4 mm, followed by 120 mm Kucha (Saharipur), 86 mm in Bijnor, 83 mm Mikapur (Gonda) and 66.4 mm in Sharadanagar (Lakhimpur Kheri).

As a result of widespread rainfall, there has been a significant drop in temperature, and heatwave conditions have completely disappeared from the state.

Only one meteorological station in UP, Orai, saw mercury spike to above 40 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the forecast for the state was very likely rain/thundershower at a few places. The met department issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning/gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in East UP.

IMD has issued an orange alert for east UP districts for heavy rains in isolated places.

Meanwhile, the day and night temperatures in the state capital on Monday were 35.7 and 29 degrees Celsius.