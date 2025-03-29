Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MES Garrison engineer, his assistant booked in Lucknow over bribery allegations

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 29, 2025 08:32 PM IST

The FIR accessed by HT from CBI’s official website stated that Pawan Kumar Tiwari, the proprietor of M/S Rudraksh Enterprises of Delhi, made a complaint to the CBI authorities on Thursday

The Major-rank army officer, who is posted as Garrison engineer at Military Engineering Services (MES) in Prayagraj, and assistant Garrison engineer were booked for demanding and accepting a bribe from a Delhi firm in exchange for allowing the start of the allotted manpower outsourcing supply contract, said senior police officials here on Saturday.

For representation only
For representation only

They said the CBI has registered an FIR against the two officers, Major Ravi Singh, the Garrison engineer and Vimal Kumar, the assistant Garrison engineer (contract), under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, offenses related to public servants being bribed and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at its Anti-Corruption Bureau of CBI Lucknow on Friday.

The FIR accessed by HT from CBI’s official website stated that Pawan Kumar Tiwari, the proprietor of M/S Rudraksh Enterprises of Delhi, made a complaint to the CBI authorities on Thursday. He mentioned that Ravi Singh asked him to obtain a Letter of Acceptance to start the allotted work and directed him to approach assistant Garrison engineer (contract) Vimal Kumar for it. However, Vimal Kumar demanded 12 percent of the contract amount, which stands at 2.88 lakh, as a commission to issue the Letter of Acceptance.

They said Vimal Kumar was arrested on the same charges, and thereafter, the Garrison engineer was arrested after a regular case was registered in the matter. They added that the CBI also carried out searches at their official and residential premises to recover more evidence related to the allegations.

News / Cities / Lucknow / MES Garrison engineer, his assistant booked in Lucknow over bribery allegations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On