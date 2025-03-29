MES Garrison engineer, his assistant booked in Lucknow over bribery allegations

The Major-rank army officer, who is posted as Garrison engineer at Military Engineering Services (MES) in Prayagraj, and assistant Garrison engineer were booked for demanding and accepting a bribe from a Delhi firm in exchange for allowing the start of the allotted manpower outsourcing supply contract, said senior police officials here on Saturday. For representation only

They said the CBI has registered an FIR against the two officers, Major Ravi Singh, the Garrison engineer and Vimal Kumar, the assistant Garrison engineer (contract), under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, offenses related to public servants being bribed and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at its Anti-Corruption Bureau of CBI Lucknow on Friday.

The FIR accessed by HT from CBI’s official website stated that Pawan Kumar Tiwari, the proprietor of M/S Rudraksh Enterprises of Delhi, made a complaint to the CBI authorities on Thursday. He mentioned that Ravi Singh asked him to obtain a Letter of Acceptance to start the allotted work and directed him to approach assistant Garrison engineer (contract) Vimal Kumar for it. However, Vimal Kumar demanded 12 percent of the contract amount, which stands at ₹2.88 lakh, as a commission to issue the Letter of Acceptance.

They said Vimal Kumar was arrested on the same charges, and thereafter, the Garrison engineer was arrested after a regular case was registered in the matter. They added that the CBI also carried out searches at their official and residential premises to recover more evidence related to the allegations.