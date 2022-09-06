Meta organises meet-up in Lucknow

Meta (formerly Facebook) organised a creator meet-up at a hotel in Lucknow on Monday, to celebrate creators from Uttar Pradesh, and the way they are using Reels as a global stage to grow and be discovered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event was attended by over 100 creators such as Chef Pankaj Bhadouria, Meethika Dwivedi and Kaushal Amann. Creators were taken through the latest updates on Reels, information about creator education and enablement programme ‘Born on Instagram’ and all the safety and well-being tools available to creators.

“Today, Reels is a global platform which creators across Uttar Pradesh are using to showcase their creativity, build communities and make a living out of it. With this creators’ meet-up we’re creating an opportunity for them to connect with each other. We’re also hoping this platform serves as a paradigm for established and emerging creators for networking and kick-starting a culture for collaborations after a period of two years, all on Reels,” said Paras Sharma, director and head of content & community partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), who was present at the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Creator Meethika Dwivedi aka @the_sound_blaze said, “Reels have been a growth engine for creators. It has given a chance for newer creators to showcase their passion and get discovered by Instagram’s large diverse community, whether they’re in Lucknow or Los Angeles.

“It is the number one way of knowing what’s keeping people locally entertained. This is also where brands are discovering creators for their regional campaigns,” she added.