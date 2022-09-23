MID DERMACON-2022: Self-treatment worsening skin problems, say experts

Irrational use of steroidal ointments and self-medication is resulting in aggravated skin problems among people, said doctors on Thursday, at a press conference called to announce the three-day conference of dermatologists.

Over 1,500 skin specialists from across the country will attend the conference.

“The common bacteria that causes acne and also discoloration has undergone change and has become resistant to certain drugs but people continue to use ointments containing steroids without consulting skin specialists and the result is thinning of the skin,” said Dr Amit Madan, secretary of the organising committee of the conference, slated to begin on Friday.

“The usual treatment of common skin problems due to irrational use of medicine has gone up from one week to four now. Bacteria lives with us but as it gets a congenial environment it grows and causes trouble,” said Dr Neeraj Pandey, the organising committee chairman.

Dr Sumit Gupta, who is coordinating the scientific sessions of the conference, said, “These common mistakes, as also advances in skin care treatment, will be discussed threadbare in the conference.”

Talking about the scene in Lucknow, Dr Pandey said, “People are often confused as there are over 2,000 self-styled skins specialists in the city but the genuine ones are just 100, who are members of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists,” said.