Lucknow, A military hospital has signed a memorandum of understanding with two government hospitals in Prayagraj to provide advanced healthcare services to people in the region, benefiting around 1.4 crore residents, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said on Tuesday. Military hospital signs MoU with two Prayagraj hospitals to expand advanced healthcare services

The memorandum of understanding has been signed between the additional director of medical and health services and the director of the Cantonment General Hospital, Prayagraj, to introduce artificial intelligence -based super speciality intensive care facilities.

These facilities will be introduced at the Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital and Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital , Pathak said in a statement here.

Under the agreement, medical equipment and trained human resources available at the 108-bed Cantonment General Hospital will be used to establish and run AI-based super speciality intensive care units in the two Prayagraj hospitals.

These units will provide specialised services related to critical care, cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, nephrology and gastroenterology, it said.

The ICUs will function under a 'hub and spoke' model through a telemedicine network, with the Cantonment General Hospital acting as the central hub.

The system will enable real-time monitoring of patients and expert intervention through AI-based telemedicine in coordination with institutions such as Medanta and Max Healthcare.

According to the statement, the initiative is expected to benefit around 1.4 crore people living in the Prayagraj division by providing them access to advanced medical facilities.

Pathak, also the health minister, said the state government is committed to ensuring quality healthcare for every citizen and similar MoUs will be signed in other districts of the state as well.

Specialists will hold two outpatient department sessions every week at each medical unit under the MoU. For ICU monitoring, two emergency medical officers, six staff nurses and four paramedical personnel will be deployed round the clock.

Advanced ICU beds, a high-dependency unit, BiP machines and AI-based telemedicine systems, along with other equipment available with the Cantonment General Hospital, will be provided to the two hospitals free of cost for a period of two years, the statement said.

During this period, medical staff will also receive training in procedures such as endoscopy, colonoscopy, echocardiography, cardiac emergencies, EEG, neurological diagnosis and nephrology trauma care, it added.

