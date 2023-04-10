Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Milk trade emerging as strong means of self-reliance: U.P. minister

Milk trade emerging as strong means of self-reliance: U.P. minister

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 10, 2023 11:41 PM IST

The milk trade is helping farmers and dairy owners increase their income, according to the animal husbandry and dairy development minister in India. He also unveiled a T-shirt and cup for Parag branding and distributed publicity materials to five "Parag Mitras" to make home delivery of products to consumers in the state.

State animal husbandry and dairy development minister Dharmpal Singh on Monday said milk trade had emerged as a strong means of self-reliance and helping farmers and dairy owners in cities and villages enhance their income.

Top milk producers of Uttar Pradesh who were conferred Gokul and Nandbaba awards in Lucknow. (HT photo)

He was addressing a function organised by the dairy development department here to distribute “Gokul” and “Nandbaba” awards to milk producers for maximum milk production.

On the occasion, he also unveiled T-shirt and cup for Parag branding and distributed publicity material to five “Parag Mitras” to make home delivery of products to consumers in the state.

Singh said people were adopting animal husbandry and dairy development as an allied activity along with agriculture to supplement their income. “70-80 % of the people in animal husbandry and dairy development are landless or marginal farmers,” he said.

The minister also said the government would ensure that payment to milk producers was made in time. Earlier, he bestowed awards on 145 milk producers (53 for 2020-21 and 59 for 2021-22) for largest milk production.

Varun Singh of Velva Moti Samiti (Lakhimpur Kheri), Hadayal Singh of Kuan Danda Dugdh Samiti (Badaun) received the first and second “Gokul” award respectively. Harendra Singh of Bhadasani Dugdh Samiti (Mathura) received the state-level “Nandbaba” award for the highest milk production. “Thirty three of the 145 awardees are women and this shows women’s increasing participation in the sector,” Singh said.

