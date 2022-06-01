Mining department director recommends suspension of Basti senior mines officer, warns 4 others

Uttar Pradesh geology and mining department director Roshan Jacob on Wednesday recommended the suspension of the senior mines officer of Basti on the charge of negligence in the duty. A warning was issued to the senior mines officer of Jhansi and Mirzapur as well as mines inspectors of Chandauli and Varanasi on the charge of dereliction of duty.

Under the direction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state mining department had launched a state-wide drive to check illegal mining, illegal transportation of the minerals and overloading of the trucks transporting minerals. The department was using the state-of-the-art surveillance system and technology to check illegal mining. The teams of the mining department are conducting raids at the mines as well as checking transport forms and mining tags of vehicles on the highways, Jacob said.

The chief minister had recently issued an order to streamline mining, check illegal transport of minerals and ensure the availability of minerals in sufficient quantity at reasonable prices to the people and the loss of mining revenue should be checked. Those indulging in the illegal mining are on the radar of the department and strict action will be taken against erring officers, she said.

On the intervening night of May 31- June 1, the mining department inspected the mines and mineral vehicles operating in the Basti district on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow highway, as well as in Ayodhya and Azamgarh districts.

During the inspection in the Keshavpur Shankarpur area in Basti district, the overloading of the vehicles was detected. Excess mining in the area outside the permitted area was also detected.