Mining department director recommends suspension of Basti senior mines officer, warns 4 others
Uttar Pradesh geology and mining department director Roshan Jacob on Wednesday recommended the suspension of the senior mines officer of Basti on the charge of negligence in the duty. A warning was issued to the senior mines officer of Jhansi and Mirzapur as well as mines inspectors of Chandauli and Varanasi on the charge of dereliction of duty.
Under the direction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state mining department had launched a state-wide drive to check illegal mining, illegal transportation of the minerals and overloading of the trucks transporting minerals. The department was using the state-of-the-art surveillance system and technology to check illegal mining. The teams of the mining department are conducting raids at the mines as well as checking transport forms and mining tags of vehicles on the highways, Jacob said.
The chief minister had recently issued an order to streamline mining, check illegal transport of minerals and ensure the availability of minerals in sufficient quantity at reasonable prices to the people and the loss of mining revenue should be checked. Those indulging in the illegal mining are on the radar of the department and strict action will be taken against erring officers, she said.
On the intervening night of May 31- June 1, the mining department inspected the mines and mineral vehicles operating in the Basti district on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow highway, as well as in Ayodhya and Azamgarh districts.
During the inspection in the Keshavpur Shankarpur area in Basti district, the overloading of the vehicles was detected. Excess mining in the area outside the permitted area was also detected.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics