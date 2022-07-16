Minister Ansari calls for environmental protection drive in every village

Minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari on Saturday said that the campaign for environmental protection, which has been launched by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), would be taken to every village.

Ansari was speaking as the chief guest in the programme organised at Arya Mahila PG College here regarding the environmental protection and promotion of the ‘Vriksha Mitra’ campaign.

Ansari said that “We have to look beyond the ‘One Family One Plant’ campaign and instead make it ‘One Person One Plant’.

Praising ABVP, Ansari said that the student organisation has always taken care of the students’ interests.

Pooja Dixit, joint secretary, Arya Mahila Hitkarini Mahaparishad, and Prof Suchita Tripathi welcomed the guest.

On this occasion, 50 different types of saplings were also planted on the college premises.