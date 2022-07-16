Minister Ansari calls for environmental protection drive in every village
Minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari on Saturday said that the campaign for environmental protection, which has been launched by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), would be taken to every village.
Ansari was speaking as the chief guest in the programme organised at Arya Mahila PG College here regarding the environmental protection and promotion of the ‘Vriksha Mitra’ campaign.
Ansari said that “We have to look beyond the ‘One Family One Plant’ campaign and instead make it ‘One Person One Plant’.
Praising ABVP, Ansari said that the student organisation has always taken care of the students’ interests.
Pooja Dixit, joint secretary, Arya Mahila Hitkarini Mahaparishad, and Prof Suchita Tripathi welcomed the guest.
On this occasion, 50 different types of saplings were also planted on the college premises.
-
Over 90 dead pigs trigger panic in Lucknow’s Faizullahganj
Fear gripped the residents of Faizullahganj on Saturday after the mysterious death of over ninety pigs over the past three days due to an unknown disease. According to residents, till Thursday evening, 60 pigs were found dead in Shyam Vihar, Krishnalok Colony and Millat Nagar area of Faizullahganj, Ward II. On Friday, 27 more pigs were found dead, and with the death of ten more on Saturday, the total count reached 97.
-
Inquiry ordered into encounter in J&K’s Kupwara
Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the anti-militancy operation at Chandigam Lolab in Kupwara district that took place last month wherein four militants were killed. Not only local villagers, but former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had also raised objection on the encounter. “There are some apprehensions over this encounter. So it should be properly probed,” said a villager in neighbouring village where the encounter had taken place.
-
HP govt transfers, gives additional charge to seven IAS officers
Two days after the replacement of chief secretary, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday transferred and assigned additional charges to seven IAS officers. RD Nazeem, principal secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs and transport, financial commissioner (appeals) and MD, Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation, will also hold the additional charge of principal secretary (industries and social justice & empowerment).
-
Like education, HP’s health sector also in a shambles: AAP
Challenging HP chief minister, Aam Aadmi Party's state president Surjit Thakur said that Jai Ram Thakur should answer 10 issues that have been raised by the people of various constituencies during the AAP's 'Parivartan Yatra' within a fortnight, else the public is ready to give this government a befitting reply in the assembly elections. He said like education, the health sector was also in a shambles in Himachal.
-
Himachal govt sets up highest gym at Kaza in Spiti valley
The Himachal Pradesh government has set up a gym at Kaza, the headquarters of the scenic Spiti valley, at an altitude of 12,000 feet, claiming it to be the highest gym in the world. The gym, with equipment worth ₹10 lakh, has been set up at the sports complex at Kaza and is aimed at promoting fitness among local youngsters. “The government is encouraging women also to use the facility,” a 65-year-old local resident, Dolma, who goes by one name adds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics