Minor, 2 others killed in SUV-truck collision in Gonda

Three people, including a woman and a child were killed, and eight others, including two minor girls, were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and an SUV, on the Ayodhya highway, in Gonda district, on Friday afternoon, senior police officials said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The accident led to a massive traffic jam on Ayodhya-Gonda highway, and traffic flow resumed on the road only after around four hours.

Police officials said the incident took place when 11 members of the family of one Mata Deen were returning to their house in Nagwa village of Gonda in the SUV after a Mundan ceremony of a child in Ayodhya, on Friday afternoon.

They said that the SUV collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction near Raja Sagra village under the Wazirganj police station limits of Gonda.

Wazirganj police station in-charge, Abhay Kumar Singh, said that the SUV was completely damaged, and its roof and front portion was blown up in the collision.

He said that the deceased were identified as Mata Deen, 50, Rani Devi 42, and Shlok, 8, while the injured were identified as Neha Mishra, 45, Preeti Tiwari, 30, Himesh Kumar, 28, Mohini Mishra, 28, Adarsh Pandey, 21, Laxmi Tiwari, 21, and two 14-year-old girls, Roli Tiwari and Anshika Pandey.

He said that all the injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination.