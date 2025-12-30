Minor accused among six arrested for Bareilly café brawl

Police have arrested six people, including a minor, in connection with vandalism and assault during a birthday party at a café in Bareilly, while the two main accused -- Rishabh Thakur and Deepak Pathak -- remain absconding, officials said on Tuesday. The arrested accused allegedly admitted to vandalising the café and creating a ruckus. (For representation)

Rishabh Thakur was initially described as a Bajrang Dal member; however, the organisation later distanced itself from him, stating that he had already been expelled.

Circle officer (I) Ashutosh Shivam said investigations revealed the involvement of Prince Singh, Akash and Ashish alias Paras Jauhari, all residents of Veer Savarkar Nagar; Mridul alias Manish Dubey of Gagan Vihar Colony; and Deepak, son of Kalicharan, a resident of Bannuval Nagar. The involvement of a minor was also confirmed. All six were taken into custody.

During interrogation, the arrested accused allegedly admitted to vandalising the café and creating a ruckus on the instructions of Rishabh Thakur and Deepak Pathak. “Investigations are ongoing, while efforts are on to arrest Rishabh Thakur, Deepak Pathak and other accused,” the CO said.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal’s city coordinator Kevalanand Gaur said Thakur had no connection with the organisation. “He was expelled on December 14. Any act committed by him or his associates has no association with the Bajrang Dal,” he said.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when a group of youths allegedly stormed a café in Rajendra Nagar during a birthday party hosted by a female student. Police said the accused assaulted her friends and café staff, hurled abuses, vandalised the premises and created chaos. When confronted, they allegedly issued death threats before fleeing the scene.

The café operator later lodged an FIR against Rishabh Thakur, a resident of Subhash Nagar, and Deepak Pathak of Mini Bypass Road, along with 20-25 unidentified people.