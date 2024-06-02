A minor earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale struck Sonbhadra district on Sunday. Minor earthquake strikes Sonbhadra

The seismic event was recorded at 3.49 pm, with the epicentre located in Sonbhadra, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the nodal agency of the government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country, said in its post in X.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage to life or infrastructure. This is the second time that an earthquake hit the district this year. Earlier, earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit the district on February 8.

How are quakes classified?

Based on their magnitude, quakes are assigned a certain class: micro (below 3.0), minor (3.0 and 3.9); light (4.0 to 4.9), moderate: (5.0 to 5.9, can cause considerable damage); strong: (6.0 to 6.9); major: (7.0 to 7.9) and great (8.0 or over).