Monday, Jun 03, 2024
Minor earthquake strikes Sonbhadra

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 03, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Minor earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Sonbhadra district. No injuries or damage reported. Second quake in the district this year. Quakes classified by magnitude.

A minor earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale struck Sonbhadra district on Sunday.

The seismic event was recorded at 3.49 pm, with the epicentre located in Sonbhadra, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the nodal agency of the government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country, said in its post in X.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage to life or infrastructure. This is the second time that an earthquake hit the district this year. Earlier, earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit the district on February 8.

How are quakes classified?

Based on their magnitude, quakes are assigned a certain class: micro (below 3.0), minor (3.0 and 3.9); light (4.0 to 4.9), moderate: (5.0 to 5.9, can cause considerable damage); strong: (6.0 to 6.9); major: (7.0 to 7.9) and great (8.0 or over).

