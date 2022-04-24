Minor girl dies due to stray dog attack, 3rd death in a month
MEERUT A pack of stray dogs attacked a 12-year-old girl Sahiba in Nalhera village of Saharanpur district on Thursday. The badly mauled child succumbed to her injuries during treatment in a hospital on Friday.
The district has witnessed four incidents within a month when stray dogs attacked children, causing three of them to die.
Villagers have approached district officials to get rid of the stray dogs but nothing has been done yet to catch the canines and ensure safety of children.
In the latest incident, Sahiba was on her way back to her village from a local fair in Chilkana town, with other girls of her age.
A pack of stray dogs attacked the girls who managed to escape but Sahiba suffered multiple dog bites. The passers-by somehow saved her and informed her family in the village. She was taken to a village doctor who allowed her to go after providing initial treatment. Her condition deteriorated the next day and she was taken to a hospital in Saharanpur where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.
Sahiba was the third child who died due to attack by stray dogs in the district within a month.
Earlier, stray dogs had attacked 4-year-old Shifa in Buddhkhera village of Chilkana on April 4. The dogs tore her body and she died on the spot.
In another incident, 3-year-old Koyal, daughter of Lokendra of Jhadawan village in Titron area of the district, died after stray dogs attacked her outside her house on April 7.
The canines also attacked and injured 13-year-old Javed in Barthakayasth village of the district on April 17.
Sub-divisional magistrate of Sadar area Kinshuk Srivastava said that the civic body in the district had no dog catcher cell and was trying to contact the dog catchers in neighbouring districts so that the stray dogs could be relocated.
-
Council of Engineers seeks FIR against Ludhiana market committee members for burning waste
Lambasting the authorities over burning of garbage in bulk at the premises of vegetable market at Bahadurke road, Council of Engineers on Saturday sought an FIR against concerned market committee officials and a submitted a complaint in this regard with the chief minister's office. A copy of the complaint has also been marked to the chief and principal secretaries of the local bodies department, the commissioner of police and the municipal corporation.
-
Inter district cricket tournament: Ludhiana beats Kapurthala by innings and 85 runs
Ludhiana's U-23 team on Saturday defeated Kapurthala by an innings and 85 runs in the last league match in Group B of the ongoing inter-district cricket tournament at GRD Ground. Having won the toss, Kapurthala chose to bat first against the hosts. While Ravi Kumar of Ludhiana took four wickets, conceding 22 runs in his 15-over spell. In the second innings, the Kapurthala team was bowled out at 146 runs.
-
Allahabad BJP MP unveils ‘secrets’ in book on father HN Bahuguna
The relationship between former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi soured because of backbiting by former PM VP Singh and a former lieutenant governor of Puducherry Rajendra Kumari Bajpai. The book, to be released by the vice-president, Venkaiah Naidu, in New Delhi on May 4, has been co-authored by veteran journalist late Ram Naresh Tripathi of Prayagraj.
-
Ludhiana MC carries out inspections at hospitals to check for property tax evasion
After serving notices to 139 city hospitals to submit the property tax returns filed since 2013-14, the municipal corporation has now commenced cross checking of the returns, through site inspection, to check for tax evasion. The information collected is then matched with the details of tax returns submitted by hospitals with the MC. A 100% penalty is imposed to violators who are caught evading property tax, which is submitted on a self-assessment basis.
-
Only 4,081 property owners in Ludhiana have availed fire NOC since 2019
Recurring blazes across the industrial hub have failed to impress the need for firesafety measures on property owners in the city, who continue to flout the municipal corporation's directive to get no-objection certificates from the fire department with impunity. The figure also includes the yearly renewals sought over the last three years. The fire brigade had started issuing online NOCs from Jan 2019. Apart from deeply entrenched corruption, there are several loopholes in the system.
