Minor rape survivor hacked to death in Kaushambi

A rape survivor was hacked to death, allegedly by the man who assaulted her and his aides, near a village under Mahewaghat police station of Kaushambi district on Monday evening. The survivor was a minor.

While superintendent of police Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said primary investigations indicated that it was the accused’s brother who murdered her, the girl’s kin claimed that the accused was also involved. Several police teams were constituted to arrest the culprits, he added.

The rape accused, who lived in the same village as the girl, was recently released from jail on bail. An FIR was lodged against him on the basis of a complaint lodged by the survivor a few months ago. The girl’s relatives also alleged that the accused and his family had been forcing them to settle for a compromise.

Around 5.30 pm Monday, the rape accused, his brother and aides chased the girl outside the village while she was returning from fields, and killed her with an axe.

The body was sent for autopsy later, police said.

