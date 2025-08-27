Minor rape survivor who delived baby girl in Varanasi awaits justice

A 16-year-old rape survivor delivered a baby girl on way to a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Monday. After being discharged from the hospital, she said that she was waiting for justice as only two of the seven accused were arrested till now. She also said that she will raise the child. The matter was brought to the knowledge of police when her pregnancy matured. (Representative file photo)

The survivor’s father on June 28, lodged a complaint, alleging that two persons (a minor and a youth) raped his daughter when she went to the washroom in December 2024.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered in Chaubepur police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the two persons, said a senior police officer.

The matter was brought to the knowledge of police when her pregnancy matured, added the police officer.

Confirming the development, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Varuna Zone Pramod Kumar, said, “The two accused, including one 21-year-old and other 17-year-old, were arrested on June 28.”

The officer said that the minor accused was produced before the juvenile board, and the other was produced before the court from where he was sent to the jail.

In her statement, later, she added the name of five others, including one or two minors.

The investigation is underway to find out the role of the five others.

Chaubey inspector Ajeet Kumar Verma said that two accused of gangrape were arrested and sent to jail. Based on the findings, further action will be taken.

Meanwhile, her aunt, who accompanied the survivor to the hospital in an auto on Monday evening, said that she (survivor) delivered the baby girl in an auto on the way to the hospital.

The survivor said, “I will nurture my baby. She doesn’t need the name of a father. I want justice.”

Dr RK Yadav, nodal officer of Mother and Child care unit at Deendayal Upadhyay Government district hospital, Varanasi, said that the mother and baby both were found healthy. After that they were given necessary medicines and supplements and were discharged from the hospital.