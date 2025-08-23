Lucknow: 2 minor sisters raped by stepfather for months, accused was earlier arrested for father's murder

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a 35-year-old man after his two minor stepdaughters accused him of sexual assault. The two minor sisters said that they were assaulted by the step-father for many months and their complaints to the mother paid no heed, following which the two dialed the UP police's helpline number. The police registered a case against the stepfather on charges of rape and under other relevant sections, based on the girls' complaint.(PTI File Photo/representational)

The incident happened in Lucknow's Gomtinagar and the police have taken the accused into custody. The sisters, aged 12 and 14, made a distress call to 1090 on Friday and alleged that the accused raped them for several months, Times of India reported.

Following their complaint, the Gomtinagar police registered a case based on their allegations, and detained the 35-year-old accused.

The sisters made the distress call on the helpline number on Friday morning, telling the team that they had managed to escape from their home. They said that their stepfather had raped them for several months, and would often beat them if they resisted.

The sisters said that their stepfather would often come home drunk and sexually abuse them, adding that when they informed their mother about the abuse, she dismissed their claims and told them to remain silent.

The helpline team informed the Gomtinagar police about the sisters' complaint, following which action was taken against the accused. according to Times of India.

Accused was arrested for their father's murder, sisters told police

The police registered a case against the stepfather on charges of rape and under other relevant sections, based on the girls' complaint.

The sisters also informed the police that the accused had been arrested on charges of murdering their biological father, who was killed ten years ago, the Times of India report stated.

However, he was later released, and started living with the girls' mother and married her. The sisters told the police that they had never liked their stepfather, given that he had been arrested for their father's murder. The accused, during interrogation, denied the allegations, while claiming that he was being framed.