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Mirzapur lawyer murder accused arrested

A man wanted for the murder of a lawyer in Mirzapur was arrested after a police encounter. He was injured while fleeing and is hospitalized.

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 08:25 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
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Police arrested a man, wanted in connection with the murder of a lawyer in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, following an encounter, said Mirzapur superintendent of police Aparna Kaushik on Sunday.

The accused, Rajendra Sonkar of Deori Virohi under Vindhyachal police station, was arrested in Mirzapur. (For Representation)

Rajiv Singh aka Rinku, 40, a resident of Devri Virohi area, was shot dead in Sadbhavnanagar under Katra police station limits in Mirzapur on Saturday morning.

The accused, identified as Rajendra Sonkar of Deori Virohi under Vindhyachal police station, was arrested from a hill behind the PAC centre in Mirzapur, the SP added.

Kaushik said five teams were formed to ensure the arrest of the murder accused. A police team was checking at Robertsganj intersection in Mirzapur when a man started fleeing upon seeing the police team.

The SP said the police team asked him to stop but instead of doing so, he opened fire on the police team. When the police team retaliated in self-defence, the accused suffered bullet injuries in both legs. He is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mirzapur lawyer murder accused arrested
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mirzapur lawyer murder accused arrested
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