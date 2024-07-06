 Missing boy’s body found in U.P.’ s Pratapgarh, 3 detained - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Missing boy’s body found in U.P.’ s Pratapgarh, 3 detained

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jul 06, 2024 05:50 AM IST

11-year-old boy found dead in well near his home in Pratapgarh district. Police detain 3 suspects, family alleges abduction and murder. Case under investigation.

The body of a missing 11-year-old boy was found in a well around 200 metres away from his home in Jalalpur village under Patti police station of Pratapgarh district on Friday.

The kin of the boy alleged that the suspects abducted the boy and killed him. (For Representation)
The kin of the boy alleged that the suspects abducted the boy and killed him. (For Representation)

Police have detained three suspects in connection with the incident and are questioning them. As per reports, Awadhesh Kumar works in Delhi while his wife Saraswati and their three sons live in the village.

On July 1 night, Awadhesh’s second son Umesh went missing. Family and villagers launched a search for him but to no avail. Patti police lodged an FIR of abduction against unidentified miscreants and started investigation.

Later in the evening, police recovered the boy’s body from a well near his home. Injuries and strangulation marks were found on the boy’s body, his family members alleged.

The kin of the boy alleged that the suspects abducted the boy and killed him. ASP Durgesh Kumar Singh said the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination and further probe into the case was in progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Missing boy’s body found in U.P.’ s Pratapgarh, 3 detained
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On