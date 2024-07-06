Missing boy’s body found in U.P.’ s Pratapgarh, 3 detained

The body of a missing 11-year-old boy was found in a well around 200 metres away from his home in Jalalpur village under Patti police station of Pratapgarh district on Friday. The kin of the boy alleged that the suspects abducted the boy and killed him. (For Representation)

Police have detained three suspects in connection with the incident and are questioning them. As per reports, Awadhesh Kumar works in Delhi while his wife Saraswati and their three sons live in the village.

On July 1 night, Awadhesh’s second son Umesh went missing. Family and villagers launched a search for him but to no avail. Patti police lodged an FIR of abduction against unidentified miscreants and started investigation.

Later in the evening, police recovered the boy’s body from a well near his home. Injuries and strangulation marks were found on the boy’s body, his family members alleged.

The kin of the boy alleged that the suspects abducted the boy and killed him. ASP Durgesh Kumar Singh said the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination and further probe into the case was in progress.