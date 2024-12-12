Missing firewood: LMC leaves homeless out cold as night temp plummets

Homeless who depend upon wood from the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to beat the winter chill every year, will have to wait longer. Meanwhile, night temperatures have plummeted to single digit figures for a week now. Even as the December chill sets in, the LMC is yet to make arrangements for bonfires. People are surviving by burning scrap and garbage. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

HT visited several areas across the city and found people surviving on their own. Some had wood and while others just picked and burnt garbage. At Meera Bai Marg, locals lit bonfires using their own resources.

“There’s no help from the area’s corporator,” said Shyam, a Meera Bai Marg resident, who had scavenged pieces of wood to burn.

Similarly, near KGMU, people sitting at tea stalls relied on self-arranged bonfires, lamenting the lack of support from civic officials.

In other areas of the state capital, homeless individuals faced similar challenges. “I drive an e-rickshaw for a living and keep my clothes in a box below the seat. The space is just enough for one pair of warm clothes,” said Monu.

When questioned about the delay, a senior LMC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the list of areas for distribution is yet to be finalised.

“We plan to begin distribution of firewood around December 15,” the official said. He added that the authorities provide firewood at all major places of the city from bus stands, city hospitals, major intersections, under flyovers and other such.

LMC chief finance officer Nand Ram Kureel said that he has not yet received the file regarding firewood procurement. “The chief engineer has not finalised the requirement list. Once that is done, we can estimate the quantity needed. Firewood is either procured through the forest department or via tenders, depending on availability,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the city’s homeless criticised the LMC for failing to fulfill its responsibilities. “We have no choice but to arrange firewood ourselves. The authorities have completely neglected us,” said a street dweller.