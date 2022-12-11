Missing for 2 days, minor student of AMU safe at home in Kashmir

A ‘missing’ class 10 student of a school under Aligarh Muslim University had been giving the varsity administration and the district police sleepless nights until he informed his roommate about his own whereabouts on Saturday evening. The minor, who had reportedly gone missing on Thursday, said he returned home in Sopore, Baramula in Kashmir.

“A student of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh High School of Aligarh Muslim University, Masroor Abbas Mir (16), was reported missing on Thursday morning by his roommate. A missing case was registered at a police station,” stated Prof Mohd Wasim Ali, AMU proctor.

“The roommate, Inayat Abbas, who is an engineering student and also Masroor’s cousin, said the minor had the former’s debit card from which he withdrew Rs. 5,000 on Thursday. Masroor was last seen at Aligarh Railway station with a black bag. No further whereabouts of the boy were known unitl Saturday evening,” the official added.

Pravesh Rana, the inspector in-charge of Civil Lines police station in Aligarh, confirmed that the Kashmiri student of AMU had reached home safely on Saturday evening. Masroor had called Abbas after reaching home.

The issue attained limelight after former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti tweeted on Friday about Masroor’s disappearance. The tweet was responded timely by the Aligarh police with information about the action taken on the issue.