Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Missing from U.P. govt centres, Covid vaccine now available

Missing from U.P. govt centres, Covid vaccine now available

lucknow news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 11:55 PM IST

The vaccine was not available for the past two weeks at government Covid-19 vaccination centres and only private hospitals had them.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state capital on Tuesday received 42,700 doses of Covishield anti-Covid-19 vaccine which will be available at government Covid-19 vaccination centres.

“Beneficiaries above 18 years of age looking for first, second or booster dose may book a slot and visit Covid vaccination centres to take the jab,” said Dr MK Singh, in-charge vaccinations in Lucknow.

Lucknow has 100% of its eligible population covered with the first dose. The vaccine was not available for the past two weeks at government Covid vaccination centres and options were only with private hospitals.

“A large number of people in Lucknow have their booster dose due. They should avail the facility at a government centre including PGI, KGMU, and all district level hospitals,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Beneficiaries can visit the centre with any one of the IDs including Adhaar card, driving licence along with their mobile phone and get their vaccine dose, said Dr Singh.

He said, the vaccine dose is significant in staying safe from the infection. Even if someone gets infected after taking the vaccine dose, the impact of Covid-19 is low.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP