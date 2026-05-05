Missing since 2023, 14-yr-old girl traced from Lko shelter home

A 14-year-old girl, missing for over three years, was traced and recovered from a shelter home in Lucknow, police said on Tuesday. Officials said the girl allegedly left home in 2023 because she was distressed due to frequent quarrels between her parents. Representational image (Sourced)

The case was registered at PGI police station on April 13, 2023, after the girl’s mother filed a missing complaint. A case under Section 363 of the IPC was lodged, after which the probe was handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch.

Police said Dashrath Singh, in-charge inspector and Satyapal Singh, investigating officer sub-inspector, of the AHT police station were conducting the search in coordination with child shelter homes and similar institutions across the city.

On Monday, police allegedly received information that a girl residing at the Government Children’s Home in Sindhikheda under an assumed name had later been shifted to Snehalaya Girls’ Home on Kursi Road.

Kiran Yadav, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (Crime), said, “Acting on a tip-off, police located the girl at a shelter home on Kursi Road, where she had been living after being shifted from another government shelter home. She had changed her name and identity while staying at the facility.”

During questioning, the girl allegedly told police that she left home on her own because she was upset over repeated disputes between her parents, the ADCP added.

Police said legal formalities are underway and the girl has been recovered safely.