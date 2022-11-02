Missing teenager found dead, family claims murder in UP

Family members of a minor boy, who was missing for past three days and whose blood-soaked body was recovered close to Ram Chandra Mission police station in Shahjahanpur district on Monday, have alleged a couple and their daughter were responsible for the teenager’s “murder.”

Police said an FIR of kidnapping of a minor was lodged in the matter and it was altered into charges of kidnapping and murder after recovery of the body of 16-year-old, identified as Ramji Gupta.

Inspector, Ram Chandra Mission police station, Mahendra Singh said the boy was missing since October 29 and the next day an FIR regarding his kidnapping was lodged by his father Muneem Gupta.

“Muneem said in his complaint that a couple and their daughter were responsible for kidnapping and murder, but no substantial evidence has been found against them so far,” police said.

Police said the family claimed that Ramji was earlier threatened by the girl’s family. “Further investigation in the matter is underway and soon the case would be cracked,” police said.

With inputs from agencies