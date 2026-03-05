Missing woman farmer leader’s skeletal remains found in Shravasti forest; alleged lover held

A 25-year-old woman farmer leader, missing for nearly two weeks, was found murdered in a forest in Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti district on Tuesday. Police recovered only parts of her burnt skeleton and arrested her alleged lover, a history-sheeter, who allegedly confessed to strangling her and hiding the body in the forest. Representational image (Sourced)

The victim, Anchal Mishra, also known as Anti Mishra, was the district president of the women’s wing of Bharatiya Kisan Union Arajnaitik (BKUA). She left her home in Bansgarhi Fattepur Bangai village on February 17, telling her family she was heading to a farmers’ union meeting in Bhinga. Her husband, Santosh Mishra, filed a missing person complaint at Malhipur police station on February 19 after she did not return, according to Shravasti circle officer (CO), Bhinga.

Police traced her last mobile location to a forest in the Kakardari range under Malhipur police station. On March 3 (Tuesday), officers recovered skeletal remains, including the skull, jawbone and spine, packed in a polythene bag. Her clothes and shoes were found nearby. Police and forensic teams collected evidence from the spot and sent the remains for postmortem examination. Investigators believe wild animals scavenged the body, leaving only the skeletal remains.

Rahul Bhati, Shravasti superintendent of police (SP), said, “The accused, Suraj Verma, was taken into custody after the victim’s husband named him as a suspect. During interrogation, Verma allegedly confessed to the killing. The accused and the victim had allegedly been in contact over the past three to four months.” According to Bhati, the accused claimed the woman had been demanding money and allegedly threatened to file a police complaint if he refused. “On February 17, Suraj allegedly took her to the forest and strangled her. He then hid the body there,” Bhati said.

Police records show that seven cases have been registered against Verma at Malhipur police station since 2011, and action has been taken under the Goonda Act. He was arrested and sent to jail on Wednesday. Further legal proceedings are underway.