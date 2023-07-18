Mission 2024: BJP govt gives major push to road, infra projects in Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP government is out to improve road connectivity in Uttar Pradesh that is crucial to its plan for a third successive government at the Centre.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh greets Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)

A proof of this came when two top ministers of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, unveiled road infra projects worth over ₹3300 crore for the most populous state as well as the state capital on Monday.

Both Singh and Gadkari hailed Adityanath for giving a new vision for the development of the state.

“Before 2014, farmers in the country were victims of exploitation. They could not get a fair price for their produce but now, a transparent system has brought about massive change in the lives of the farmers who are also getting compensations on time. Once the Kisan Path is ready, it will ease the movement of the people in Lucknow,” Adityanath said.

He said over the last nine years, under PM Modi, development has been the buzzword.

“Modiji believes that there is no alternative to development, and it alone can give a new direction to the youth,” he said.

“Yogiji has set a goal of making U.P. a trillion-dollar economy and I am hopeful that this would be achieved as infrastructure development that is required for economic growth is happening at a fast pace. Today, seven expressways are being constructed in the state, along with three international airports that are already operational in the state,” Rajnath Singh said.

“PM Modi has set a target of making India’s economy the largest in the world by 2047. Before 2014, India’s economy, that was ranked 11th in the world, is now at fifth place and renowned global firm Morgan Stanley has said by 2027 India’s economy would be the third largest globally,” Singh added.

Nitin Gadkari said that ethanol from U.P. would not only power vehicles but also drive airplanes. Gadkari also said he would visit Gorakhpur for the foundation stone laying function of six-lane Green Expressway between Gorakhpur and Siliguri.

