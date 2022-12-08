Mission Investment: Uttar Pradesh govt’s first road show in Frankfurt on December 9

The Uttar Pradesh government’s delegations are set to travel across globe for about 10 days, holding road shows in nearly 18 countries from December 9 to attract investment to the state ahead of the Global Investors Summit-2023.

As the first road show is scheduled at Frankfurt in Germany on December 9, the teams have already begun leaving the state capital for their respective destinations. Brussels, Belgium, will have a road show on December 12 and Stockholm in Sweden will have one on December 14. The Hague, Netherlands and Paris, France, will have road shows on December 16 and 19 respectively.

Besides deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana and senior ministers, including minister for industry Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, are among those leading the delegations for holding road shows at different places.

“I worked as minister for industry when Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit-2018 was organised. We had planned an investors’ summit in October-November 2020. This, unfortunately, could not be organised due to Covid-19. Chief minister Yogi Aditynath advised me join the delegations going to attract investment ahead of Global Investors Summit-2023 and I am going to Canada and USA,” said Mahana on the phone from New Delhi before leaving for his tour.

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna would also leave for New Delhi on Wednesday evening to undertake his journey to the USA and the UK. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, along with minister for fisheries Sanjay Nishad, is leaving for Mexico, Brazil and Argentina to attract investment. Minister for industry Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and PWD Minister Jitin Prasad will jointly lead another team.

BJP lawmaker and former UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh has also been drafted into the campaign to attract global investors to the state. Singh would visit New York and San Francisco between December 9 and 15.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will have minister for Information Technology Yogendra Upadhyay in the team scheduled to hold a road show at The Hague on December 16 and in Paris on December 19.

