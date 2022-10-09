Mission Niramayah launched, Yogi Adityanath says nursing sector offers bright career prospects

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the nursing and paramedical sector offered bright career prospects today just as information technology (IT) did in the 1990s.

Addressing the launch function of Mission Niramayah to revamp the nursing and paramedical sector, Yogi Adityanath described it as the backbone of the healthcare system.

“In the 90s, people thought about doing some course in computers and joined the IT sector where the prospects were considered bright. I can say one sector which will remain bright from birth to death is nursing,” he said.

“For the progress of any civilised society, a strong health and education system is a must. However, these areas were ignored for a very long time. No attempts were made to advance a field like nursing, without which better medicine is not possible,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Emphasising on the need to improve the quality of institutions, the chief minister said 1.02 lakh applications were received for 4700 nursing staff positions and only 3% candidates were successful.

Yogi Adityanath said while this mission would contribute to the growth of institutions and increase seats in the state, necessary efforts would be made for employment of youths by improving the quality of training in institutions.

Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed among five training institutes and five reputed hospitals on the occasion for the employment of youths.

“The nation (India), which was once a global leader, was compelled to imitate others since there was no attempt to reform the sector. A programme to improve the state’s health and medical education system was started in 2017 under Prime Minister’s supervision and Mission Niramayah is a part of that chain,” the chief minister said.

Stating that many of the state’s institutes are doing good work, Yogi said, “Twelve of these institutes have been chosen to serve as mentors. These institutions will instruct other nursing schools on how to improve. Additionally, an agreement for grading institutions has been signed with Quality Council of India.”

Every institution will undergo quality certification.

Uttar Pradesh will offer top nursing and paramedical training programmes, he added.