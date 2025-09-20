Mission Shakti 5.0 will ensure women’s safety, dignity: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that women were unsafe earlier but they are charting their own path today. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries at the launch of Mission 5.0 in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)

He made the remark while inaugurating the “Mission Shakti-5.0” campaign, dedicated to women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance, at the Lok Bhavan auditorium.

He also launched Mission Shakti Centres in all 1,647 police stations across the state, released the centres’ SOP manuals, informational booklets and the “Sashakt Nari, Samradh Pradesh” folder.

Mission Shakti centres will be established and women beat officers deployed in every police station, he said.

A bike rally will be organised on September 21, while security arrangements will be strengthened at temples during Navratri, he added.

The mission will initially run for one month and will be later extended for three months, he further said.

Programmes will also be held to honour outstanding women and personnel, he said. The CM directed all departments to ensure coordination, accountability, and special focus on safety during festivals.

Emphasising that women’s respect remains his government’s top priority, he highlighted the unprecedented transformation in the status of women in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

“When the government’s intentions are clear, schemes naturally find their way,” he said.

He recalled that when Mission Shakti began in 2020, many were uncertain about its scope, theme, and impact. However, with its focus on women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance, the campaign has since achieved remarkable results.

“Mission Shakti has shown women the path to safety, respect, and independence, and today its positive outcomes are visible everywhere,” he said.

Highlighting women’s growing representation in the police force, the CM noted that since independence, the state has had only 10,000 women police personnel. But since 2017, this number has risen to over 44,000. He added that 20% women’s participation is now mandatory in every recruitment, with timely training ensured. In the recent recruitment of 60,200 police personnel, more than 12,000 women joined and are currently undergoing training, he said.

He further said that women’s recruitment is being encouraged across education and other departments as well.

The CM also touched upon improvements in school education.

“More than 16 million children are currently studying under the Basic Education Council. Before 2017, 70-75% of girls attended school barefoot and in worn-out clothes. Now, every child receives two uniforms, a school bag, books, shoes, socks, and sweaters, benefits worth ₹1,200 per child,” he said.

Highlighting the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, the chief minister said a financial package of ₹25,000 is provided for every daughter from birth to graduation. This includes ₹5,000 at birth, ₹2,000 after vaccination at one year, ₹3,000 each in the first and sixth grades, ₹5,000 in the ninth grade, and ₹7,000 upon passing class 12. More than 26 lakh daughters have directly benefited from this scheme, he said. Similarly, under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, financial assistance of ₹1 lakh is provided for each daughter’s marriage, he added.

He emphasized that both central and state government initiatives—such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Fit India Movement, Swachh Bharat Mission (12 crore toilets), and Ujjwala Yojana (10 crore connections)—have transformed women’s lives, freeing them from health hazards like smoke-filled kitchens and ensuring dignity.

“Healthy women build strong families,” he said, underlining that schemes like Ayushman Bharat (benefitting 50 crore people) and free ration for 80 crore citizens are directly tied to women’s dignity.

He added that in many households, women are forced to mortgage their jewellery during illnesses, which is why welfare programmes hold such importance.

Speaking about women’s safety, the CM said that from January 1, 2024, to the financial year 2024-25, 12,271 criminals were convicted in 9,513 cases. These included 12 death sentences, 987 life imprisonments, 3,455 sentences of over 10 years, and 60,817 sentences of less than 10 years.

The event was attended by deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, women welfare and child development minister Baby Rani Maurya, acting chief secretary Deepak Kumar, principal secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, director general of police Rajeev Krishna, along with several administrative and police officials.