MLC polls in UP: Eight BJP candidates elected unopposed

Eight Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates were declared elected unopposed to the state legislative council after the rival candidates withdrew their nomination on Thursday. Thursday was the last date for withdrawing nominations for the polls but since papers of Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates at these three seats were already rejected, only BJP candidates were left in the fray which paved way for their victory.

The eight legislative council (local authorities) constituencies include Aligarh-Hathras, Etah-Mathura-Mainpuri, Lakhimpur Kheri, Budaun, Hardoi, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur and Bulandshahr. BJP candidate Rishi Pal Singh, who was elected unopposed from Aligarh-Hathras MLC (local body) constituency, was given winner certificate by Aligarh district magistrate Selva Kumari J at collectorate in Aligarh on Thursday.

Similar winner certificates were handed over to BJP candidates Om Prakash Singh and Ashish Yadav by Etah DM on Thursday after they too were declared elected unopposed from two MLC (local bodies) constituencies of Etah-Mathura-Mainpuri region.

BJP MLC candidate for Lakhimpur Kheri (local authorities) constituency and party state general secretary Anup Kumar Gupta was declared elected unopposed after independent candidate Narsingh withdrew his nomination.

Only two candidates—Anup Kumar Gupta of the BJP and independent Narsingh—were left in the fray after the returning officer rejected the nominations of two other candidates Anurag Verma of the Samajwadi Party and independent Navneet Shukla on technical grounds on Tuesday.

On Thursday, independent candidate Narsingh’s proposer Deshpal Singh submitted an application to the returning officer stating withdrawal of Narsingh’s nomination and an affidavit of the candidate authorising the proposer to submit his nomination withdrawal application on behalf of the candidate.

BJP candidate from Hardoi constituency Ashok Agarwal was also declared elected after SP candidate Raziuddin withdrew his nomination. BJP candidate from Mirazapur-Sonbhadra constituency Vinit Singh was declared elected after SP candidate Ramesh Yadav withdrew his papers. Likewise, BJP candidate from Banda-Hamirpuir constituency Jitendra Singh Sengar was declared elected after SP candidate Anand Tripathi withdrew his nomination.

Another BJP candidate from Bulandshahr constituency Narendra Bhati was declared elected after Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Sunita Sharma withdrew her nomination while BJP candidate from Budaun constituency Vagish Pathak was declared elected after SP candidate Shinod Kumar Shakya withdrew his papers.

