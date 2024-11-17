Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mobile vans to bring U.P. monument tales to rural doorsteps

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 17, 2024 10:35 PM IST

Highlighting the initiative, Renu Dwivedi, director of the UP state archaeology department, stated, “We are deploying mobile vans equipped with cutouts and information about major monuments to reach youngsters in smaller cities and rural areas.” The vans will tour districts like Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Kanpur, Sitapur, Hardoi, and Lakhimpur Kheri.

letters@htlive.com

World Heritage Week, observed annually from November 19 to 25, aims to raise awareness about the preservation of cultural and historical sites (Sourced)
World Heritage Week, observed annually from November 19 to 25, aims to raise awareness about the preservation of cultural and historical sites (Sourced)

The state archaeology department is set to launch a week-long initiative during World Heritage Week, commencing Tuesday, to educate residents in remote areas, particularly the youth, about the state’s rich cultural heritage. World Heritage Week, observed annually from November 19 to 25, aims to raise awareness about the preservation of cultural and historical sites.

Highlighting the initiative, Renu Dwivedi, director of the UP state archaeology department, stated, “We are deploying mobile vans equipped with cutouts and information about major monuments to reach youngsters in smaller cities and rural areas.” The vans will tour districts like Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Kanpur, Sitapur, Hardoi, and Lakhimpur Kheri.

“The focus is on rural areas as they need to be more aware of our heritage and monuments. These vans will have materials set up at some colleges or schools in these cities and a person will inform about our monuments to them,” added Dwivedi.

Regional units in Banaras, Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi, and Gorakhpur will also host activities to educate the public, she added. Events planned for the state capital include photo exhibitions, poster-making, essays, painting competitions, and quizzes in schools.

She noted that the mobile van concept was introduced last year and received a positive response, prompting its continuation. “This year, we aim to build on the success and expand the initiative to more remote areas,” she added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //