Mobile vans to bring U.P. monument tales to rural doorsteps

The state archaeology department is set to launch a week-long initiative during World Heritage Week, commencing Tuesday, to educate residents in remote areas, particularly the youth, about the state’s rich cultural heritage. World Heritage Week, observed annually from November 19 to 25, aims to raise awareness about the preservation of cultural and historical sites.

Highlighting the initiative, Renu Dwivedi, director of the UP state archaeology department, stated, “We are deploying mobile vans equipped with cutouts and information about major monuments to reach youngsters in smaller cities and rural areas.” The vans will tour districts like Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Kanpur, Sitapur, Hardoi, and Lakhimpur Kheri.

“The focus is on rural areas as they need to be more aware of our heritage and monuments. These vans will have materials set up at some colleges or schools in these cities and a person will inform about our monuments to them,” added Dwivedi.

Regional units in Banaras, Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi, and Gorakhpur will also host activities to educate the public, she added. Events planned for the state capital include photo exhibitions, poster-making, essays, painting competitions, and quizzes in schools.

She noted that the mobile van concept was introduced last year and received a positive response, prompting its continuation. “This year, we aim to build on the success and expand the initiative to more remote areas,” she added.