Mock chemical attacks to air raids: Lucknow’s emergency response tested

A large-scale mock drill at the Lucknow Police Lines on Wednesday showed how people can protect themselves in the event of a chemical attack or heavy aerial bombing. The mock drill in progress at the Lucknow Police Lines on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with cabinet ministers Suresh Khanna and Swatantra Dev Singh, were present at the drill alongside top administrative and police officials, including DGP Prashant Kumar, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and district magistrate Vishakh G.

The drill began with scenes of daily life -- shoppers in a market, children playing in gardens etc. As the simulated enemy airstrike began, there was an air raid siren and a blackout was immediately imposed. People were seen taking cover, lying flat with their hands over their heads.

Led by NDRF inspector Sabhajit Yadav, various agencies sprung into action. The fire brigade doused flames in mock huts and rescued individuals trapped inside.

In a simulated chemical warfare scenario, a VVIP installation was shown to be attacked with a nerve agent by a hostile country. NDRF teams immediately responded with specialised gear to carry out detection, evacuation, and detoxification procedures.

Chief warden of civil defence (Lucknow) Amarnath Mishra said, “The mock drill successfully demonstrated a comprehensive emergency response system—focusing not only on immediate rescue but also on post-disaster recovery and chemical threat mitigation. As you saw, chief minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the efforts of all participating agencies and emphasised the importance of such drills in strengthening the state’s disaster preparedness framework.”

CITYWIDE BLACKOUT DRILL

In another exercise, Lucknow witnessed a 30-minute citywide blackout drill on Wednesday night from 9pm to 9.30pm, aimed at testing the air raid warning system and evaluating security arrangements for sensitive installations.

During the exercise, lights were switched off at key government buildings and high-risk locations to simulate blackout conditions and make them untraceable in case of an aerial threat. The drill involved activation of sirens at 45 major intersections, including Hazratganj, Qaiserbagh, Ambedkar Park, PGI Gate, Parivartan Chowk, Lohia Park, Kamla Nehru Square and Basmandi.