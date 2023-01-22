‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’ slogan has spread globally: Yogi Adityanath at BJP meet

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that the BJP’s spectacular poll wins since 2014 would continue due to the party’s ‘pro-poor’ push and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stewardship, which he said, was also helping Uttar Pradesh attract global tourists and investments alike.

He also said the ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’ slogan is not limited to India anymore but has spread globally, a proof of that is India’s presidency of G20 group.

“G20 summit presidency under PM Modi would offer the country and U.P. the opportunity to showcase itself before a global audience,” he said, while addressing the BJP’s state working committee meeting in Lucknow on Sunday.

“The ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’ slogan isn’t confined to India as the G20 presidency is proof that under PM Modi’s leadership, India will get to showcase its capabilities to the world. It’s our good fortune that a state like U.P. will also get a chance to be part of the G20 summit,” he added.

G20 events in U.P. are planned in Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra and Noida.

He also said that the events associated with the G-20 conference, whose four events and 11 meetings are planned in U.P. too, will continue till August.

On Saturday, Adityanath had laid the foundation stone for the G-20 multi-purpose sports hall at the KD Singh Babu Stadium to be built at a cost of ₹519 lakh. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak had also handed over the flag bearing the G-20 logo to him on the occasion.

CIVIC POLLS AFTER OBC COMMISSION SUBMITS REPORT

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that elections to the urban local body polls would be held as soon as the newly constituted OBC commission submits its report on backward reservation in these elections.

He said, “762 municipal bodies are up for elections and as soon as the report of the OBC commission comes, election will be announced. The BJP will win these polls just as it had done in all the past elections held since 2014 LS polls, 2017 assembly elections, 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2022 assembly elections and panchayat polls.”

The urban local body polls, due in November-December 2022, have been pushed back till after March 2023 following a series of petitions that were filed on the issue of OBC quota. The government set up a dedicated OBC commission to quickly settle the backward quota controversy stoked by the opposition.

OBCs, followed by dalits, outnumber all other caste groups in terms of their ability to influence the elections.

REAL INDEPENDENCE AND JOBS

Speaking on the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Adityanath said, “Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by PM Modi connected 140 crore Indians and showed what ‘azadi (independence)’ is”.

He also said that his government had generated 1.61 crore jobs in the state in the last five years.

TRANFORMING U.P’S IMAGE

He said from being referred to as a BIMARU state, U.P. now exports products worth several crores from traditional industries.

“U.P. has now become an exporter state. It is also an agricultural state with fertile soil. It’s the land of Ram (Ayodhya), Krishna (Mathura) and Shiva (Kashi). Naimisharanya, the place of divine Vedic knowledge is here, so is the confluence of three holy rivers at Triveni. The shaktipeeths are here too and those who didn’t understand this had banned the Kanwar yatra,” he said in an obvious reference to the opposition parties.

OPPOSITION TARGETED OVER CHILD DEATHS IN EAST UP

He said around 50,000 children had died because of meningitis in the 40 years but alleged parties that ruled the state for 55 years had no time for the issue, until the BJP government arrived.

“Japan had come out with a vaccine for the disease in 1905, but it took 100 years for it to arrive in India. In contrast, during the Covid surge, India under PM Modi wasted little time in developing two vaccines in just nine months and even administered free doses of 220 crore vaccines and exported it to other nations too,” he said while comparing BJP regime with previous governments.

“To guard against hunger deaths during Covid, the double engine BJP government also provided double free ration to 80 crore people,” he said.

U.P. FOUNDATION DAY CELEBRATIONS

He announced that the U.P. Foundation Day celebrations would continue for 23 days from Tuesday (January 24) till February 15.

“On these days, every district would be associated with the state’s foundation day programmes,” Adityanath said.

