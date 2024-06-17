PM Modi to interact with 50k farmers in Kashi, meet 21 personally in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet 21 farmers and hold a dialogue with 50,000 farmers in Mehandiganj area in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on June 18. After taking oath as Prime minister for the third time, Modi will visit Kashi for the first time. The PM will release the 17th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi before holding dialogue with the farmers . (HT FILE)

According to a senior BJP leader, PM Modi will meet 21 farmers in person at the Kisan meet venue and will also have a look on the agricultural products produced by the farmers. He will release the 17th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi before holding dialogue with the farmers . Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will also address the farmers.

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel said that PM Modi would be warmly welcomed and greeted with the slogan of ‘Har Har Mahadev’. The farmers from distant villages will reach the Kisan Sammelan by buses, tractors and four-wheelers, whereas the farmers from nearby areas will join the Kisan Sammelan by marching on foot with drums.

MLC Ashwani Tyagi said that after taking oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was coming to Kashi for the first time. Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi did any big work, he started it from Kashi.