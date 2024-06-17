 PM Modi to interact with 50k farmers in Kashi, meet 21 personally in Varanasi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi to interact with 50k farmers in Kashi, meet 21 personally in Varanasi

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 17, 2024 02:54 AM IST

PM Modi will meet 21 farmers in person at the Kisan meet venue and will also have a look at the agricultural products produced by the farmers.

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet 21 farmers and hold a dialogue with 50,000 farmers in Mehandiganj area in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on June 18. After taking oath as Prime minister for the third time, Modi will visit Kashi for the first time.

The PM will release the 17th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi before holding dialogue with the farmers . (HT FILE)
The PM will release the 17th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi before holding dialogue with the farmers . (HT FILE)

According to a senior BJP leader, PM Modi will meet 21 farmers in person at the Kisan meet venue and will also have a look on the agricultural products produced by the farmers. He will release the 17th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi before holding dialogue with the farmers . Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will also address the farmers.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel said that PM Modi would be warmly welcomed and greeted with the slogan of ‘Har Har Mahadev’. The farmers from distant villages will reach the Kisan Sammelan by buses, tractors and four-wheelers, whereas the farmers from nearby areas will join the Kisan Sammelan by marching on foot with drums.

MLC Ashwani Tyagi said that after taking oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was coming to Kashi for the first time. Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi did any big work, he started it from Kashi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / PM Modi to interact with 50k farmers in Kashi, meet 21 personally in Varanasi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On