Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 17th installment released: How to check beneficiary status online

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2024 10:48 AM IST

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 17th installment: The scheme provides income assistance to all landholding farmer families in the country for financial requirements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned release of the 17th installment amount of the PM Kisan Nidhi program. The Prime Minister authorised release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan benefit of around 20, 000 crore which will reach 9.3 crore farmers. PM Modi said in a statement, “Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come.”

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 17th installment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs his first file authorising the release of the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi after assuming charge as the PM for the third successive term, in New Delhi.(ANI)
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 17th installment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs his first file authorising the release of the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi after assuming charge as the PM for the third successive term, in New Delhi.(ANI)

What is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme?

The scheme provides income assistance to all landholding farmer families in the country for financial requirements in agricultural and allied activity inputs as well as residential necessities. 

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme: How to check beneficiary status online?

  1. Visit the official PM Kisan website and go to the Beneficiary Status Page.
  Click on "Get Data" and you will be able to see the Beneficiary Status.
  3. Click on "Get Data" and you will be able to see the Beneficiary Status.

eKYC for PM Kisan scheme



According to the website, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP undefinedd eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric brd eKYC." eKYC is available in three modes: OTP undefined e-KYC, Biometric based e-KYC and Face authentication-based e-KYC.

News / Business / PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 17th installment released: How to check beneficiary status online
© 2024 HindustanTimes
