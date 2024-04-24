PM KISAN 17th installment: When will beneficiaries receive next installment?

The 16th installment of the PM KISAN scheme was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28, 2024 to all eligible farmers. The total installment amount was valued at over ₹21,000 crore and was given to over 9 crore beneficiary farmers. The scheme provides income support to all landholding farmers' families in the country and is aimed at aiding their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture. PM KISAN scheme: The 16th installment was released in February and the 17th installment is expected any time in May. (PTI)

As per the scheme, eligible farmers get ₹2,000 every four months, which totals to ₹6,000 per year. As per the PM KISAN website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP undefined eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric brd eKYC.”

PM KISAN scheme: When will the 17th installment be made?

The installment for the PM Kisan scheme is released every four months- three installments each year in April-July, August-November and December-March. Following the announcement, funds are deposited to the beneficiaries' bank accounts. The 16th installment was released in February and the 17th installment is expected any time in May.

PM KISAN scheme: How to check your name in the benificiary list?

Visit PM Kisan official website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Click on 'Beneficiary list' tab. Select details from the drop-down such as select state, district, sub-district, block, and village. Click on 'Get report' tab to see the details of the beneficiary list.

PM KISAN scheme: How to update eKYC online?