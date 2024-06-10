PM Narendra Modi signs off on PM Kisan tranche
The decision signifies the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare following the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s poll win
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday signed off on the next instalment of PM Kisan cash transfer for farmers, the first decision of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government sworn in on Sunday.
Modi signed his first file authorising release of the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi for 93 million eligible farmers worth ₹20,000 crore.
“Ours is a government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan (farmers’ welfare). It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare,” a statement quoted Modi as saying.
Modi had released the 16th instalment of PM-KISAN, a cash-transfer scheme for poor farmers, on February 28.
In the 15th installment, Modi had disbursed nearly ₹18,000 crore to 80 million farmers through direct benefit transfer.
Under PM-KISAN, the government provides income support of ₹6,000 a year to farmers with a valid enrolment. It is paid in three equal cash transfers of ₹2,000, one every four months. The welfare programme was launched on February 24, 2019.
