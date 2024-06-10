 PM Narendra Modi signs off on PM Kisan tranche | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Narendra Modi signs off on PM Kisan tranche

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 10, 2024 12:29 PM IST

The decision signifies the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare following the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s poll win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday signed off on the next instalment of PM Kisan cash transfer for farmers, the first decision of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government sworn in on Sunday.

Modi signed his first file authorising release of the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi for 93 million eligible farmers. (ANI photo)
Modi signed his first file authorising release of the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi for 93 million eligible farmers. (ANI photo)

Modi signed his first file authorising release of the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi for 93 million eligible farmers worth 20,000 crore.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“Ours is a government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan (farmers’ welfare). It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare,” a statement quoted Modi as saying.

Modi had released the 16th instalment of PM-KISAN, a cash-transfer scheme for poor farmers, on February 28.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi replies to Justin Trudeau’s ‘congratulatory’ post with ‘respect’ subtext

In the 15th installment, Modi had disbursed nearly 18,000 crore to 80 million farmers through direct benefit transfer.

Under PM-KISAN, the government provides income support of 6,000 a year to farmers with a valid enrolment. It is paid in three equal cash transfers of 2,000, one every four months. The welfare programme was launched on February 24, 2019.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / PM Narendra Modi signs off on PM Kisan tranche
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On