PM Narendra Modi replies to Justin Trudeau's 'congratulatory' post with 'respect' subtext

Four days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Narendra Modi for his Lok Sabha election win with a seemingly hidden message, the newly sworn-in Prime Minister graciously accepted the greetings on Monday, but passed on a stern comeback enveloped in a polite post on X. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi (AP file ohoto)

On June 6, two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the Lok Sabha, Justin Trudeau had congratulated PM Modi on X. However, he talked about taking India and Canada's relationship forward, adding that the ties were anchored to human rights, diversity and the rule of law.

“Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations’ peoples—anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law," his office wrote on X.

Replying to his message in the same tone, PM Modi said India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other's concerns.

"Thank you @CanadianPM for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each others concerns," he wrote on X.

India and Canada's bilateral relations soured last year after Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered in the country's Surrey by unidentified assailants.

Canada blamed alleged Indian agents for the murder of Nijjar, who had been notified as a terrorist in India.

India has called the allegations absurd.

New Delhi has on several occasions called out to Canadian authorities for allowing anti-India and Khalistani elements to flourish on its soil.

Last month, external affairs minister S Jaishankar slammed the Justin Trudeau-led Canada government for continually issuing visas to people with links to organised crimes for “political purposes”. He said the country had been giving legitimacy to “extremism, separatism and advocates of violence” in the name of free speech.