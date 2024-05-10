 Modi wave sweeping across country, says BJP’s Tejasvi Surya - Hindustan Times
Modi wave sweeping across country, says BJP’s Tejasvi Surya

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 10, 2024 09:52 PM IST

“The BJP is set to win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Modi is poised to become the prime minister for the third time,” he said in Lucknow.

BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya on Friday said the “Modi wave” was sweeping across the country, “from the south to the north and from the east to the west”, claiming that this election would mark a bigger victory for the BJP.

Tejasvi Surya (File)
Tejasvi Surya (FIle)

Addressing a press conference here, he said, “The BJP is set to win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Modi is poised to become the prime minister for the third time.”

He said the Congress had abandoned the electoral battlefield in most states, including South India. “Rahul Gandhi, who fled Amethi, is contesting from Rae Bareli out of necessity while certain political families, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), are contesting elections solely to protect their family seats.

Surya also criticised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for questioning the country’s employment situation, dismissing such accusations as “detached from reality”. He cited statistics showing a decrease in the urban unemployment rate from 6% to 3% over the past seven years and the rural unemployment rate from 5% to 2%.

He mentioned that over 250 million people had risen above the poverty line in the last decade under Modi’s leadership. He accused Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi of misrepresenting their own political unemployment to confuse the nation.

He praised the Yogi Adityanath government for transforming the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) into a model institution, with regular examinations and strict actions against paper leaks.

He questioned why Rahul and the Congress did not implement similar laws against paper leaks and accused the Congress of promoting family politics from Delhi to Karnataka. He stated that Modi was working to benefit all and has spent the last ten years lifting India from the failures of the Congress’s 60-year rule.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Modi wave sweeping across country, says BJP’s Tejasvi Surya

